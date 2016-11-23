BRIEF-Refresh Group acquires business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI)
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Societe LDC SA :
* H1 net result group share 63.6 million euros ($67.12 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 91.5 million euros versus 84.0 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 1.73 billion euros versus 1.68 billion euros year ago
* Group sets target of operating income growth of about 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Refresh has acquired business of AMPI Plastics Pty Ltd (AMPI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol