Nov 23 Societe LDC SA :

* H1 net result group share 63.6 million euros ($67.12 million) versus 57.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 91.5 million euros versus 84.0 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 1.73 billion euros versus 1.68 billion euros year ago

* Group sets target of operating income growth of about 5 pct