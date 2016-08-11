Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Expects as before consolidated result for current fy at least 20 percent higher than the previous year
* Q3 loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) (previous year: profit 6.9 million euros).
* 9-month consolidated net income of 26.3 million euros (previous year: 28.3 million euro)
* For current fiscal year dividend should be at least on the level of last fiscal year, which amounted to 1.00 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)