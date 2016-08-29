BRIEF-E Media says FY HEPS expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share
* FY headline earnings per share is expected to range between 21.00 and 23.00 cents per share (2016: 7.33 cents)
Aug 29 Rosinter Restaurants Holding :
* H1 consolidated revenue 3.56 billion roubles ($54.76 million), down 6.5 percent versus year ago
* H1 net loss 188.2 million roubles versus loss of 375.7 million roubles year ago
* H1 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs 65.4 million roubles, up 17.1 percent versus year ago
* H1 same-store sales down 2.5 percent versus year ago Source text - bit.ly/2bvI9j9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company