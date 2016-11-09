BRIEF-Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
May 16 Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Cyfrowy Polsat SA
* The net profit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat fell by lower-than-expected 45 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 278 million zlotys ($72.04 million), the company said on Wednesday.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected a profit of 250 million zlotys.
* Cyfrowy Polsat also said its net profit in the first nine months of the year reached 691 million zlotys ($179.08 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8587 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016