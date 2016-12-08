BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Quest For Growth NV :
* NAV per share on Nov. 30 was 8.95 euros ($9.50) versus 8.91 euros on Oct. 31 Source text: bit.ly/2gG5yNf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.