BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
(Corrects 'See also' link)
April 24 Atos SE:
* Q1 revenue at 3,111 million euros ($3.38 billion) Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement