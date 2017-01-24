BRIEF-Department 13 International sells multiple counter drone systems
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer
Jan 24 Sidetrade SA :
* FY revenue 18.1 million euros ($19.46 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago
* Backlog at 31 December 2016 up at 24 pct YoY Source text: bit.ly/2kefbVF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.