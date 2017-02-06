Feb 6 Klepierre SA :

* FY total net rental income 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 1.07 billion euros year ago

* FY total revenues 1.3 billion euros versus 1.3 billion euros year ago

* FY net current cash flow per share 2.31 euros versus 2.17 euros year ago

* EPRA NAV per share at December 31, 2016 was 36.7 euros, up 5.9 percent

* Proposes a dividend of 1.82 euros per share

* Sees for 2017 a net current cash flow per share of 2.35 to 2.40 euros with stable or reduced level of net debt