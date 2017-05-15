BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 INNATE PHARMA SA
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.3 MLN VS EUR 5.7 MLN YR AGO
* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31 AMOUNT TO EUR 223.8 MLN
* INNATE PHARMA SA IPH.PA CEO SAYS "WE ARE WELL PLACED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND IMPROVED TREATMENT OPTIONS TO PATIENTS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company