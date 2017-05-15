May 15 INNATE PHARMA SA

* Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​7.3 MLN VS EUR 5.7 MLN YR AGO

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31 AMOUNT TO EUR 223.8 MLN

* INNATE PHARMA SA IPH.PA CEO SAYS "WE ARE WELL PLACED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND IMPROVED TREATMENT OPTIONS TO PATIENTS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)