WELLINGTON Nov 15 New Zealand electronics
company Rakon Ltd slipped to a first half loss on
Tuesday as a strong exchange rate dented returns.
The company said loss for the six months to Sept 30 was
NZ$259,000 ($200,000), compared with NZ$5.6 million last year.
Rakon said revenue was steady on a year ago at NZ$94.6
million, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 55 percent to NZ$6.2 million.
"The prolonged strength of the NZ dollar is a problem, not
only for Rakon, but for all NZ exporters and manufacturers,"
said managing director Brent Robinson.
It reaffirmed its August forecast that it expects EBITDA for
the full year of between NZ$14 million and NZ$18 million.
It said cash earnings in the current year had been reduced
by around NZ$20 million because of the high value of the New
Zealand dollar.
Like last year it did not declare an interim dividend.
Shares in Rakon closed on Monday at NZ$0.67, having fallen
around 45 percent so far this year, compared with a flat showing
for in the benchmark top 50 index.
Rakon makes components for global positioning systems,
mobile phones and for aerospace industries, with operations in
Europe, India and China, as well as New Zealand.
In July, it opened a factory in China to more than double
its production.
($1=NZ$1.29)
(Gyles Beckford)