WELLINGTON Nov 15 New Zealand utilities
investor Infratil Ltd posted a lower first half profit
on Tuesday, and said it was confident it would meet its full
year targets.
Infratil's net profit for the six months to Sept. 30 was
NZ$50 million ($38.8 million) compared with NZ$74 million a year
earlier.
The company declared a dividend of 3 cents a share compared
with 2.5 cents.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation
and financial instruments (EBITDAF) rose 7.1 percent to NZ$272.9
million.
The company said it had a "high level of confidence" that it
would meet its EBITDAF forecast for the March 2012 year to
between NZ$460 million to NZ$490 million, which compares with
NZ$443 million reported in the year to March 2011.
Infratil shares closed on Monday at NZ$1.855. The top-10
stock has fallen 4.6 percent so far this year compared with a
virtually flat showing for the benchmark top 50 index.
The company's main investments are 51 percent of power
company TrustPower, and a stake in the New Zealand
downstream assets of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell.
Infratil bought Shell's assets, which include a network of
200 petrol stations plus pipes and storage, and a 17 percent
stake in the New Zealand Refining Company, in a joint
venture with the state pension fund for around NZ$700 million in
March.
Its other investments include New Zealand Buses Ltd, the
country's biggest public transport provider, airports in Europe
and New Zealand, and stakes in Australian power generators and
retailers.
($1=NZ$1.29)
