WELLINGTON Nov 15 New Zealand utilities investor Infratil Ltd posted a lower first half profit on Tuesday, and said it was confident it would meet its full year targets.

Infratil's net profit for the six months to Sept. 30 was NZ$50 million ($38.8 million) compared with NZ$74 million a year earlier.

The company declared a dividend of 3 cents a share compared with 2.5 cents.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (EBITDAF) rose 7.1 percent to NZ$272.9 million.

The company said it had a "high level of confidence" that it would meet its EBITDAF forecast for the March 2012 year to between NZ$460 million to NZ$490 million, which compares with NZ$443 million reported in the year to March 2011.

Infratil shares closed on Monday at NZ$1.855. The top-10 stock has fallen 4.6 percent so far this year compared with a virtually flat showing for the benchmark top 50 index.

The company's main investments are 51 percent of power company TrustPower, and a stake in the New Zealand downstream assets of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell.

Infratil bought Shell's assets, which include a network of 200 petrol stations plus pipes and storage, and a 17 percent stake in the New Zealand Refining Company, in a joint venture with the state pension fund for around NZ$700 million in March.

Its other investments include New Zealand Buses Ltd, the country's biggest public transport provider, airports in Europe and New Zealand, and stakes in Australian power generators and retailers. ($1=NZ$1.29)

(Gyles Beckford)