WELLINGTON, June 13 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand remains opposed to deposit insurance to lessen the impact of a bank failure and says its planned open bank resolution policy will lessen moral hazard, the deputy governor said on Thursday.

A lawmaker at a parliamentary committee asked why the RBNZ did not favour a deposit insurance scheme as advocated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"It's not a black and white issue, but the current policy is that deposit insurance is an issue from the point of view of moral hazard and it's appropriate not to have deposit insurance at this point in time," deputy governor Grant Spencer said.

The RBNZ has a policy called open bank resolution (OBR) under which bank shareholders, creditors, and depositors would bear the cost of a bank failure, which the central bank believes will reduce the chances of risky lending practices that might endanger a bank.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

