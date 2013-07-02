WELLINGTON, July 2 New Zealand's prime minister said he would prefer the central bank to use new tools it is developing to control the housing market rather than raise its benchmark rate.

"The preference of the government would be that the Reserve Bank (of New Zealand) uses the other tools that it has in the tool box, in particular those macro-prudential tools ... as opposed to raising interest rates, which of course is the alternative," John Key said in reply to a question in parliament.

The RBNZ is finalising a series of measures to help control a strong rise in house prices.

Last month the RBNZ's deputy governor said it was not appropriate to raise the official cash rate to cool a housing market, because it would likely lift the already elevated exchange rate.

(Gyles Beckford)

