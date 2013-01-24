HELSINKI Jan 24 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia NOK1V.HE said it was to axe its annual dividend payment for the first time in over 20 years, aiming to shore up its finances amid a fall in sales.

Nokia, which earlier this month flagged a return to underlying profitability on cost cuts and stronger Lumia smartphone sales, said on Thursday it finished the year with net cash of 4.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion), down 22 percent from a year earlier.

Its quarterly operating profit was 6 euro cents per share, in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.7530 euro)

