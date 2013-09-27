PARIS, Sept 27 STMicroelectronics said
on Friday it planned to pay a dividend of $0.10 per share for
the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next
year.
The amount of the proposed dividends is stable compared to
previous quarterly dividends and will be submitted for
shareholder adoption on December 2, the company said in a
statement.
STMicroelectronics, which makes ships for cars, computers
and mobile phones, posted a second-quarter loss more than double
that of a year earlier, as it struggles with a softening
smartphone market and a weak European economy.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)