PARIS Oct 1 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM
is open to helping loss-making Italian carrier
Alitalia if the right conditions are met, Air France-KLM's chief
executive told French daily Les Echos.
"Our conditions for helping Alitalia are very strict ... If
the conditions are met, I am ready to go ahead," Alexandre de
Juniac said in an interview posted on the newspaper's website,
without giving more details on the terms he had in mind.
"Air France-KLM-Alitalia, if one day we are united, could
become a very great European brand. In such a scenario, we could
supply their (Alitalia's) long-haul flights with passengers from
Air France and KLM and they could do the same for us."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent. Editing by Jane Merriman)