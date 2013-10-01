PARIS Oct 1 Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM is open to helping loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia if the right conditions are met, Air France-KLM's chief executive told French daily Les Echos.

"Our conditions for helping Alitalia are very strict ... If the conditions are met, I am ready to go ahead," Alexandre de Juniac said in an interview posted on the newspaper's website, without giving more details on the terms he had in mind.

"Air France-KLM-Alitalia, if one day we are united, could become a very great European brand. In such a scenario, we could supply their (Alitalia's) long-haul flights with passengers from Air France and KLM and they could do the same for us." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent. Editing by Jane Merriman)