STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's countercyclical buffer will be set at one percent, as previously indicated, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The four major Swedish banks will have to hold between 14.7 to 19 percent of common equity tier 1 capital, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The FSA said a risk weight floor will also apply for Norwegian mortgages. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Mia Shanley)