(Changes title in first paragraph to senior vice president of
finance from CFO)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 Europe's biggest online
fashion retailer Zalando's second quarter growth rate
of 25 percent is sustainable going forward, its senior vice
president of finance Jan Kemper told main owner Kinnevik's
capital markets day on Thursday.
He added no decisions had been taken on new geographies, but
said the most probable step would be to go to Eastern Europe.
Zalando priced its initial public offering on Wednesday in a
range of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, which could value the
company at up to 5.6 billion euros.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Mia Shanley)