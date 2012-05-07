BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
OSLO May 7 Storebrand Chief Executive Idar Kreutzer resigned on Monday to take over as managing director of Finance Norway, the trade organization for banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions in Norway, the firm said.
Arild Grefstad is appointed acting CEO, the firm added.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding