HELSINKI Feb 7 Finnish media group Sanoma reported a jump in quarterly operating profit after some asset sales and restructuring, although pension and exit packages weighed on its bottom line.

Sanoma said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 76 percent to 60.6 million euros ($79.3 mln), better than the 36 million that analysts expected in a Reuters poll. Net earnings per share was 0.11 euros, lower than the average analyst forecast of 0.17 euros.

Last year, it announced a series of M&A deals to expand in the lucrative educational publishing business while selling off less profitable units such as its literary publishing arm WSOY, the Finnkino cinema business and bookstores. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)