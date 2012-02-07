HELSINKI Feb 7 Finnish media group Sanoma
reported a jump in quarterly operating profit after
some asset sales and restructuring, although pension and exit
packages weighed on its bottom line.
Sanoma said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit
rose 76 percent to 60.6 million euros ($79.3 mln), better than
the 36 million that analysts expected in a Reuters poll. Net
earnings per share was 0.11 euros, lower than the average
analyst forecast of 0.17 euros.
Last year, it announced a series of M&A deals to expand in
the lucrative educational publishing business while selling off
less profitable units such as its literary publishing arm WSOY,
the Finnkino cinema business and bookstores.
($1 = 0.7646 euros)
