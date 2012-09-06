CORRECTED-BRIEF-Domino's Pizza Turkey, Russia franchisee plans London IPO
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)
VIENNA, Sept 6 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has been told to raise more capital than previously expected to absorb potential shocks, but has been given more time as it struggles to wind down toxic assets and divest banking units.
The bank said on Thursday it had now been told by Austria's financial regulator to raise 2.19 billion euros ($2.76 billion) by end-March 2013, versus its previous target of 1.5 billion euros by the end of 2012. ($1=0.7935 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent
NEW YORK, June 5 Leaving your job soon and rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA? Thinking about buying an annuity? About to call your money manager and allocate this year's Roth contribution?