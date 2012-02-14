PARIS Feb 14 An internal inquiry by
Areva's supervisory board has not found any evidence
of fraud linked to the French nuclear group's acquisition of
Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007 but recommended changes
to the group's corporate governance.
Areva in December asked three of its supervisory board
members to conduct a review after the group wrote down nearly
the entire value of UraMin's three Southern African mines as it
proved much harder than expected to extract uranium.
The board did not question the company's previous financial
accounts, but urged changes to Areva's governance to ensure that
any decisions related to acquisitions or important investments
would be made under the best circumstances.
As a result, the supervisory board proposed the company to
seek its advice on deals exceeding 20 million euros ($26.26
million).
The UraMin mines were bought for $2.5 billion in 2007 as
Areva sought to secure the supply of uranium as some other mines
had to delay production while demand for nuclear energy was
taking off, pushing market prices of uranium to $135 per pound
in June. The price since then has dropped to around $52 per
pound.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Elena Berton)