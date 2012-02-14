PARIS Feb 14 An internal inquiry by Areva's supervisory board has not found any evidence of fraud linked to the French nuclear group's acquisition of Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007 but recommended changes to the group's corporate governance.

Areva in December asked three of its supervisory board members to conduct a review after the group wrote down nearly the entire value of UraMin's three Southern African mines as it proved much harder than expected to extract uranium.

The board did not question the company's previous financial accounts, but urged changes to Areva's governance to ensure that any decisions related to acquisitions or important investments would be made under the best circumstances.

As a result, the supervisory board proposed the company to seek its advice on deals exceeding 20 million euros ($26.26 million).

The UraMin mines were bought for $2.5 billion in 2007 as Areva sought to secure the supply of uranium as some other mines had to delay production while demand for nuclear energy was taking off, pushing market prices of uranium to $135 per pound in June. The price since then has dropped to around $52 per pound.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Elena Berton)