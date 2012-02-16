PARIS Feb 16 EDF could make its tender offer for South African nuclear reactors using the combined new technology of the French sector and China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC), Chief Executive Henri Proglio said on Thursday.

"We are in a position to either offer a fully French technology, such as the (next generation nuclear reactor) EPR, or a Franco-Chinese technology in partnership with Areva and CGNPC. It will depend on the type of tender," he told Reuters.

France's nuclear policy council decided last year to set up a partnership with China to build a new type of nuclear reactor.

Areva is the world's largest builder of nuclear reactors.

(Reporting by Muriel Boselli, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)