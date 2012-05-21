PARIS May 21 France's Total said on Monday that several inspections had revealed that the leak of the G4 well on the Elgin complex north of Aberdeen in Scotland had stopped.

Total said it started pumping mud into the disabled well on May 15 and the leak stopped 12 hours later.

The next step will be to re-man the Elgin complex and restart the Viking drilling rig to set cement plugs on the G4 well, which will take several weeks (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)