FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said the burden of new bank
rules may render European banks uncompetitive in a global
marketplace and makes consolidation in the banking sector more
likely.
"The likelihood that competitors die off or merge with
others is higher than ever," Ackermann told a Frankfurt banking
conference on Monday.
European regulators need to keep in mind the cumulative
impact of new bank rules and what this could mean for the
competitiveness of the sector as a whole.
"As we consider bank levies, higher capital requirements,
and a transaction tax we seem to have forgotten that we are in a
global marketplace," Ackermann said.
Amid efforts to make the financial sector safer, regulators
are no longer thinking about what new rules could mean for
Europe's ability to compete. "This is a very problematic
development."
