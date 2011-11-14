FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said the burden of new bank rules may render European banks uncompetitive in a global marketplace and makes consolidation in the banking sector more likely.

"The likelihood that competitors die off or merge with others is higher than ever," Ackermann told a Frankfurt banking conference on Monday.

European regulators need to keep in mind the cumulative impact of new bank rules and what this could mean for the competitiveness of the sector as a whole.

"As we consider bank levies, higher capital requirements, and a transaction tax we seem to have forgotten that we are in a global marketplace," Ackermann said.

Amid efforts to make the financial sector safer, regulators are no longer thinking about what new rules could mean for Europe's ability to compete. "This is a very problematic development." (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)