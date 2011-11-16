PARIS Nov 16 Telecoms and entertainment group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had yet to see an impact from the current economic gloom on its business as it posted higher 9-months profits, driven by fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Le Figaro newspaper that plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on Vivendi's agenda.

Vivendi posted a 13.8 percent rise in nine-months adjusted net profit to 2.5 billion euros while revenue rose 0.8 percent to 21 billion euros, figures released with the Figaro interview showed.

A Thomson Reuters poll of 7 analysts eyed adjusted net profit of 2.395 billion euros and revenue of 21.023 billion euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)