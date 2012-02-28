AMSTERDAM Feb 28 A decision to increase the size of the European rescue fund may come in April during the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday.

"We have had informal contacts that we can then decide about an IMF contribution. That suggests that the one country which has so far not made this step may decide before that date," De Jager told the Dutch parliament, referring to Germany's refusal so far to increase the size of the rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Leslie Adler)