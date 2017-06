OSLO Nov 18 Norwegian rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy has through a subsidiary won two contracts worth over $1.4 billion for the provision of a drillship and a newbuild drillship under construction, it said on Friday.

"The contracts are each for four years and are expected to be in support of Anadarko's future long term drilling programmes offshore Mozambique," Fred. Olsen said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)