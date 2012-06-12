(For other news from Reuters Media and Technology Summit, click
* Publicis sees Q2 slowdown hurt by Europe
* Predicts H2 pickup helped by strong Olympic demand
* Confirms 2012 margin and growth target
* Publicis CEO says working on new products to boost growth
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 12 Advertising agency Publicis
(PUBP.PA) is optimistic about marketing budgets for next year
despite the ongoing drag from Europe's debt crisis and the lack
of major events such as the Olympic Games, Chief Executive
Maurice Levy said.
The veteran chief of the world's third-biggest ad agency,
which competes with WPP (WPP.L) and Omnicom (OMC.N),
acknowledged that Greece, Spain and Italy faced deep economic
pain, but said he believed political leaders would avoid
contagion infecting the entire common currency zone.
"I see 2013, for the time being, quite positively," Levy
said at the Reuters Global Technology and Media Summit.
"Our clients' plans for next year as we see them today,
although not finalised, put us on course for a stronger 2013
than 2012, even without the boost from the quadrennial events
including the U.S. elections and Olympics."
Levy's cautious optimism for next year contrasts with the
more downbeat message from arch-rival Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of
WPP, who has said 2013 could prove difficult.
According to forecasts from ZenithOptimedia, which is owned
by Publicis, global ad spending should grow by 5.3 percent in
2013, higher than the 4.8 percent expected in 2012.
For this year, Levy confirmed that Publicis was seeing the
slowdown in the second quarter demand that it had earlier
predicted, but still predicted improvement in the second half of
the year as Olympics ad budgets came through. [ID:nL6E8FJ15H]
"For the time being, the U.S. market is the most in line
with the first quarter and maybe slightly superior in the second
quarter," he said.
"Europe is the region that is suffering the most, and we are
seeing some signs of deceleration in the growth in emerging
markets like China and Brazil."
Levy said advertising of consumer goods and technology and
was holding up well, with telecom helped by battles between the
likes of Google, Apple and Samsung. In contrast, the automobile
and pharmaceutical companies were "suffering", while banks were
also slowing spending.
Major advertisers like Coca-Cola, P&G and MacDonalds were
gearing up for the London Olympics this summer, attracted by the
wide audience and Europe's time zone that meant that broadcasts
can be seen live in the U.S. and Asia.
"The Olympics will be very good for business and we should
see higher ad spending than the last games," Levy said, adding
that the benefit would be seen in the third quarter.
The expected pick up in the second half of the year led Levy
to maintain Publicis' objectives for organic growth faster than
the market and stable margins for 2012.
He declined to comment on the outlook for margins beyond
this year, but hinted that Publicis was working on a series of
new products and services that would allow it to accelerate
growth and boost profitability.
"We are developing a new strategy, which should bear fruit
for the future," said the CEO, declining to provide further
details or timing of an announcement.
"I’m personally confident that we will have opportunity to
grow faster ... and improve margins."
Analysts have questioned Publicis' ability to improve its
profit margins, which were 16 percent last year, after several
years of improvement based on an expansion in digital ads and
emerging markets.
Such concerns have caused Publicis to underperform WPP
shares, with the French group up nearly 6 percent since January
while WPP rose 13 percent.
Natixis analysts wrote in a recent note that despite
Publicis' ongoing efforts to cut costs, margins would remain
under pressure from higher staff salaries and the need to invest
in digital and online ads.
For his part, Levy remains upbeat about the future although
preparations to find his successor after 25 years at the helm of
the ad group were set to begin this summer.
"I believe there is enough great talent within Publicis to
not look outside," he said.
The board will begin its official process of examining
candidates this summer, although Levy said it was hard to tell
how long it would take to complete.
"There will be a succession. No, I will not stay until I
die. I will die elsewhere."
