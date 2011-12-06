AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Dutch insurer Aegon said it reaffirms it's 2015 financial targets, ahead of an investor conference held in New York city.

"We welcome this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to delivering on our 2015 financial targets based on our current assumptions, despite the strong headwinds of the current economic environment. We are taking decisive steps to offset the negative impacts of the market turmoil and as such, remain confident in our ability to deliver the growth and attractive returns which our targets represent," said chief executive Alex Wynaendts in a statemet on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)