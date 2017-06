OSLO Oct 15 Norwegian oil firm Det norske oljeselskap ASA has drilled a dry well in the Geite prospect in the North Sea, near the Ula field, it said on Monday.

Det norske is the operator in production license 497 with a 35 percent ownership interest. Its partners include Dana Petroleum Norway AS (25%), Bridge Energy Norge AS (15%), Agora Oil and Gas AS (15%) and Lotos Exploration (10%). (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)