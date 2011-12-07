By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT Dec 7 Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE and NYSE NYX.N could spin off parts of their derivatives arms to create a third-party competitor as a way to allay anti-trust concerns about their $9 billion merger, two sources familiar with Boerse's thinking said.

This would allow Boerse and NYSE to argue that they are helping to increase competition in the derivatives space, rather than creating a monopoly player, they said.

A decision has not been taken whether to go ahead with the proposal, which is one of several options, they said.

Deutsche Boerse declined to comment. NYSE Euronext was not immediately available for comment.

The Frankfurt-based exchange operator will decide in the next week what further steps could be made help the merger pass regulatory hurdles.

EU regulators met the exchanges on Tuesday and discussed whether rivals and users felt that their proposals addressed antitrust issues. [ID:nL5E7N21TZ] "Concerns about derivatives remains a key focus of the Commission," a person familiar with the talks said.

