COPENHAGEN, June 27 Maersk Oil, the petroleum arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , will drill an exploration well in the Maja licence area in the Danish sector of the North Sea, the company said on Wednesday.

"The well will target a High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) prospect in the licence and will be drilled within the next two years after substantial preparatory work is completed," Maersk Oil said in a statement.

It said HPHT wells in the Danish North Sea typically cost around $100 million.

Maersk Oil holds a 42.62 percent stake in the licence with Denmark's DONG Energy having 27.32 percent, Norwegian energy firm Noreco 16.39 percent and Danoil 13.66 percent, Maersk Oil said.

(Reporting by John Acher)