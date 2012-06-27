COPENHAGEN, June 27 Maersk Oil, the petroleum
arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, will drill an exploration well in the Maja licence
area in the Danish sector of the North Sea, the company said on
Wednesday.
"The well will target a High Pressure High Temperature
(HPHT) prospect in the licence and will be drilled within the
next two years after substantial preparatory work is completed,"
Maersk Oil said in a statement.
It said HPHT wells in the Danish North Sea typically cost
around $100 million.
Maersk Oil holds a 42.62 percent stake in the licence with
Denmark's DONG Energy having 27.32 percent, Norwegian energy
firm Noreco 16.39 percent and Danoil 13.66 percent,
Maersk Oil said.
(Reporting by John Acher)