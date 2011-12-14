COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Danish budget airline
Cimber Sterling reported deepening losses for the
second quarter of its 2011/12 financial year and downgraded
guidance for full-year results after a quarter that it called
"highly unsatisfactory."
"The negative trend in performance was due to a
lower-than-expected level of activity, and higher costs of fuel
and technical maintenance, among other things," Cimber Sterling
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 572.6 million Danish crowns
($100.78 million) in the second quarter, and operating losses
grew to 43.1 million from a loss of 2.2 million in the same
quarter a year ago, the airline said.
Cimber Sterling, a small rival to Scandinavian airline SAS
and Norwegian Air Shuttle, cut
guidance for full-year revenue to 2.0 billion crowns from 2.1
billion and for operating losses to a range of 160-200 million
from a loss of 20-60 million due to the weak second quarter.
($1 = 5.6817 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)