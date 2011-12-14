COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Danish budget airline
Cimber Sterling unveiled a new strategy on Wednesday
to focus on domestic and regional traffic and step up
cooperation with Swedish sister airline Skyways.
"Going forward, the airline's future core business will be
domestic traffic in Denmark and Sweden as well as regional
traffic, first to and from Scandinavia, and in the longer term
in all of northern Europe," Cimber Sterling said in a statement.
Cimber Sterling said it would focus on two smaller aircraft
types, a turbo-prop and a jet, and phase out its Boeing
aircraft over the next several years.
"Instead of the current five types of aircraft in Cimber
Sterling and Skyways, we will have only two smaller aircraft
types," said Cimber, which is a small rival to Scandinavian
carrier SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle.
The new strategy came alongside a report of deepening losses
for the second quarter of the company's 2011/12 financial year
and a downgrade of guidance for full-year results.
(Reporting by John Acher)