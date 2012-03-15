BRUSSELS, March 15 Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) said on Thursday that investors had tendered 92 percent of the nominal value of 700 million euro of hybrid notes that Dexia unit Dexia Credit Local (DCL) is offering to buy.

DCL offered to buy for cash all of the fixed to floating rate undated deeply subordinated notes issued in November 2005 at a purchase price of 24 percent of the nominal amount.

Dexia said the transaction would enable it to improve its core Tier 1 ratio by 59 basis points. The tender offer has been pre-financed by a disposal of assets.

((Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Brussels newsroom; +32 2 287 6810))

