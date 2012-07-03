FRANKFURT Oct 31 German engineering company GEA Group (G1AG.DE) is looking for further acquisitions, but has no big targets in mind at the moment, it said on Wednesday.

"Currently, always we look for these typical GEA type of targets. Big ones we don't have in our mind today," Chief Financial Officer Hartmut Eberlein told a telephone conference.

((Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Reuters Messaging: eva.kuehnen.reuters.com@reuters.net; +49 69 7565 1236)) Keywords: GEA RESULTS/ACQUISITIONS

(C) Reuters 2007. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWEA5756