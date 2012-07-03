EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Oct 31 German engineering company GEA Group (G1AG.DE) is looking for further acquisitions, but has no big targets in mind at the moment, it said on Wednesday.
"Currently, always we look for these typical GEA type of targets. Big ones we don't have in our mind today," Chief Financial Officer Hartmut Eberlein told a telephone conference.
((Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Reuters Messaging: eva.kuehnen.reuters.com@reuters.net; +49 69 7565 1236)) Keywords: GEA RESULTS/ACQUISITIONS
(C) Reuters 2007. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution ofReuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means, is expresslyprohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuterssphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group ofcompanies around the world.nWEA5756
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has