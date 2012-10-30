BERLIN Oct 30 Germany's MAN said on Tuesday that third-quarter operating profit fell to 185 million euros ($238.74 million) from 321 million euros a year earlier as the economic slowdown in Europe eroded commercial-vehicle sales.

Third-quarter underlying profit missed a consensus forecast of 199 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll. Order intake fell to 3.52 billion euros from 4.09 billion in the period.

($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)