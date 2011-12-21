AMSTERDAM Dec 21 Dutch telecom regulator OPTA said on Wednesday that its decision to closely supervise KPN was "completely separate" from an investigation by NMA, the Dutch competition authority.

Earlier this month, NMA raided the offices of mobile operators KPN, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom's T-mobile as part of a price-fixing investigation. (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)