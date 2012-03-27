BRUSSELS, March 27 Belgian shipping group CMB said on Tuesday it would raise its total final dividend on the back of the sale of its shares in British peer Clarksons after weaker 2011 results.

CMB said it would recommend paying a gross dividend of 1.08 euros per share from 1.36 euros a year earlier, including 0.28 euros already paid, the same as last year.

The sale of Clarksons, on which CMB made a capital gain of $41.5 million, would boost the dividend by 0.52 euros, leading to a total final dividend of 1.32 euros from 1.08 euros for 2010.

CMB's final 2011 results were broadly in line with the provisional figures it reported in January, with its net profit down 19 percent to 97.7 million euros.