MILAN, March 27 Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 614 million euros ($817.97 million) last year, hit by hefty writedowns on goodwill impairment and a spike in loan-loss provisions.

The mid-sized bank said it had booked 336 million euros of writedowns on some of its holdings in the final quarter of 2011 and nearly doubled provisions on doubtful loans to 483 million euros.

The bank, which like other Italian peers has carried out a capital hike last year to strengthen its financial base, reported a core Tier 1 ratio of 8 percent, compared to 6 percent at the end of September.

In its statement on Tuesday, Pop Milano did not propose a dividend and said it would present a new business plan in the first half of the year in light of a changed macroeconomic scenario. Last year the bank chose Andrea Bonomi as chairman as part of a management shakeout and after the bank overhauled its governance and top management following requests by Italy's central bank.

