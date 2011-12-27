HAMBURG Dec 27 Volkswagen's works council sees no drop in vehicle sales next year in light of slower economic growth, the company's top labour leader told Reuters in an interview.

"We, the works council, expect that if things don't go that well vehicle sales in 2012 will be at the same level as in 2011," Bernd Osterloh said. (Reporting By Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz)