AMSTERDAM Jan 5 Dutch ICT company Imtech is "well positioned" for 2012 and despite challenging economic circumstances the firm's order book increased by 12 percent at the end of 2011, Chief Executive Officer Rene van der Bruggen said on Thursday.

In a statement ahead of his 2012 New Year speech to employees, Van der Bruggen said, "Imtech will close the books on a good 2011 and is well positioned for further growth in 2012." The CEO also confirmed Imtech's 2011 outlook for a further increase in earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) through organic growth and acquisitions. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)