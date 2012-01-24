AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch telcom firm KPN is not currently in talks with Telefonica about joining up forces in Germany, Chief Executive Officer Eelco Blok said on Tuesday.

A merger between Telefonic'a O2 and KPN's e-plus in Germany has long been seen on the cards but Blok said at the moment, there aren't any talks between the firms.

Earlier on Tuesday KPN reported lower-than expected fourth-quarter results, cut its 2012 expectations and scrapped its share buyback program as it tries to turn around its struggling domestic business. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)