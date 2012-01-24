AMSTERDAM Jan 24 KPN would always consider serious bids for its assets, both foreign or domestic, the Dutch telecom firm's interim Chief Financial Officer said on Tuesday.

Interim CFO Eric Hageman has replaced KPN's former financial chief Carla Smits-Nusteling, who quit abruptly on Jan. 3 over executive structure disagreements.

Hageman said at the moment there are no bidders for any of KPN businesses. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)