BARCELONA, April 25 Air Lease Corp Chief
Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy brushed off a lawsuit alleging the
theft of trade secrets from U.S. insurance giant AIG,
saying it would not distract him from doing deals to rent out
aircraft to airlines.
American International Group has sued the co-founder and
former chief executive of its aircraft-leasing unit, accusing
him and other former employees of stealing several thousand
electronic files of confidential information.
"We are focused on our business serving our customers and
working with the airlines and ordering more airplanes,"
Udvar-Hazy told Reuters in his first reaction to the suit.
"We are focusuing on what we do best and I am not distracted
by this."
Udvar-Hazy, widely credited with founding the aircraft
leasing industry, co-founded AIG's International Lease Finance
Corp unit in 1973 and resigned to run Air Lease Corp in February
2010. ALC said on Tuesday that AIG's lawsuit was baseless.
Speaking on the sidelines of the AFCA aircraft financing
conference in Barcelona on Wednesday, Udvar-Hazy also told
Reuters Air Lease was close to finalizing a $4 billion order at
list prices to buy aircraft from Europe's Airbus.
Air Lease has a pending provisional order for 36 of the
planemaker's revamped A320neo-family aircraft and has made plans
to close an order for a further 16 such jets in January 2013.
"We have done all the work with Airbus and it is going to
our board on May 10," Udvar-Hazy told Reuters.