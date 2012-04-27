British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
HELSINKI, April 27 Finland's top builder YIT reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, citing increased pricing pressure and losses in its industrial unit.
YIT's January-March adjusted segments-based operating profit rose 4 percent to 52.3 million euros ($69.19 million), missing the market's average forecast for 53.5 million in a Reuters poll.
YIT's segments-based profit include work in progress. It reiterated its full-year forecast for segment-based operating profit to improve and for revenue to be flat. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.