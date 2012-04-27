HELSINKI, April 27 Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports reported higher-than-expected first quarter operating profit, citing strong sals of sportwear and footwear.

Quarterly operating profit increased 9 percent to 29 million euros ($38.37 million), the owner of the Wilson and Atomic brands said on Friday, beating an average forecast of 23.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Amer forecast full-year 2012 sales to increase year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)