PARIS Jan 31 Dassault Aviation said its Rafale fighter had been selected by the Indian air force and pledged to meet the country's operational needs.

"Following the announcement of the final selection of the Rafale in the frame of the MMRCA program, Dassault Aviation and its partners are honored and grateful to the Indian Government and the people of India to be given the opportunity to extend their long-lasting cooperation," said the company in a statement.

Indian government sources said earlier Dassault had undercut the Eurofighter Typhoon in a competition for 126 aircraft and that India would enter exclusive talks with the French company.

Dassault's statement did not address the process ahead for concluding a final agreement.